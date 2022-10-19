Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] is -61.28% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CUK] surged by $0.7 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.30 during the day while it closed the day at $7.16. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $2.03 Billion Senior Priority Notes due 2028 to be Issued by Carnival Holdings (Bermuda) Limited for Refinancing.

Proceeds to be initially used to pay down amounts drawn under the revolving credit facility.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) today announced that Carnival Holdings (Bermuda) Limited (the “Issuer”), a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation (the “Company”), has priced the private offering of $2.03 billion aggregate principal amount of 10.375% Senior Priority Notes due 2028 (the “Senior Priority Notes”). The aggregate principal amount of Senior Priority Notes to be issued was increased to $2.03 billion from $1.25 billion due to strong investor demand.

Carnival Corporation & plc stock has also gained 21.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CUK stock has declined by -25.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -60.87% and lost -61.28% year-on date.

The market cap for CUK stock reached $9.93 billion, with 1.19 billion shares outstanding and 144.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, CUK reached a trading volume of 5518795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01.

CUK stock trade performance evaluation

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.98. With this latest performance, CUK shares dropped by -24.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.26, while it was recorded at 6.55 for the last single week of trading, and 13.13 for the last 200 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Total Capital for CUK is now -12.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 284.97. Additionally, CUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 244.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.63.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 13.40%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CUK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $174 million, or 16.50% of CUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUK stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 10,002,403, which is approximately 0.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 2,078,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.88 million in CUK stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $11.03 million in CUK stock with ownership of nearly 3.797% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CUK] by around 2,632,255 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 6,695,365 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,920,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,247,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUK stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 428,221 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 701,282 shares during the same period.