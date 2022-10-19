Argus lifts Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] closed the trading session at $33.31 on 10/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.975, while the highest price level was $33.62. The company report on October 18, 2022 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES ANNOUNCES LIMITED-TIME RAPID REWARDS POINTS BOOKING OFFER, SAVE 20% OFF BASE FARES FOR FALL AND WINTER TRAVEL.

Carrier offers 20% off base fares for all bookings using Rapid Rewards points for fall and winter travel, including Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday travel dates.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announces that its award-winning Rapid Rewards® frequent flyer program has launched a promotional offer giving Members more ways to save on their next flight. Rapid Rewards Members who book a flight with Rapid Rewards points today through Oct. 20, 2022, can save 20% off base fares for all bookings with points (domestic and international) for travel Oct. 18 through Dec. 15, 2022 (blackout dates apply). Members can use SAVE20NOW in the promo code box when booking to receive the discount. Full terms and conditions for this offer are available on Southwest.com®.1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.25 percent and weekly performance of 6.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.60M shares, LUV reached to a volume of 4722090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $48.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $55, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

LUV stock trade performance evaluation

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.01 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.54, while it was recorded at 32.56 for the last single week of trading, and 40.88 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.82 and a Gross Margin at +7.34. Southwest Airlines Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.61.

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,126 million, or 79.60% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,223,493, which is approximately 1.896% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52,919,924 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.34 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -1.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 26,670,437 shares. Additionally, 483 investors decreased positions by around 25,297,598 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 402,121,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 454,089,137 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,171,598 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 3,515,359 shares during the same period.