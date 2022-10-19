Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Is Currently -0.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] loss -0.24% or -0.08 points to close at $33.93 with a heavy trading volume of 7679824 shares. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Antero Resources Set to Join S&P MidCap 400.

Antero Resources Corp. (NYSE: AR) will replace Alleghany Corp. (NYSE: Y) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, October 20. S&P 500 constituent Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.A; BRK.B) is acquiring Alleghany in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

It opened the trading session at $33.79, the shares rose to $34.485 and dropped to $32.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AR points out that the company has recorded -6.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -120.61% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.47M shares, AR reached to a volume of 7679824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $50.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $42 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on AR stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 27 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for AR stock

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, AR shares dropped by -9.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 73.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.13, while it was recorded at 34.33 for the last single week of trading, and 32.04 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $8,275 million, or 81.30% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 44,413,051, which is approximately 32.82% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,130,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $920.53 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $442.19 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -38.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

231 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 52,147,527 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 55,331,854 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 136,402,492 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,881,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,989,101 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,940,771 shares during the same period.