American Express Company [AXP] Revenue clocked in at $48.72 billion, down -10.76% YTD: What’s Next?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] jumped around 4.45 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $145.99 at the close of the session, up 3.14%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that American Express Elects Jay Clayton to Board of Directors.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) today announced that Walter Joseph “Jay” Clayton has been elected to its Board of Directors, effective October 5, 2022. Mr. Clayton served as the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) between 2017 and 2020 and is currently a Senior Policy Advisor and Of Counsel at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP.

American Express Company stock is now -10.76% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXP Stock saw the intraday high of $147.05 and lowest of $143.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 199.55, which means current price is +11.74% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, AXP reached a trading volume of 3958794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Express Company [AXP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $170.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $223 to $143. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on AXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 5.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.09.

How has AXP stock performed recently?

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.29. With this latest performance, AXP shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.22 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.83, while it was recorded at 140.53 for the last single week of trading, and 164.07 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.35 and a Gross Margin at +65.30. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

Earnings analysis for American Express Company [AXP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 14.00%.

Insider trade positions for American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $92,992 million, or 86.50% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,917,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.85 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.41 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -1.416% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 795 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 27,472,385 shares. Additionally, 945 investors decreased positions by around 31,752,886 shares, while 383 investors held positions by with 577,748,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 636,974,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,747,250 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 3,333,341 shares during the same period.