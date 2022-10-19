America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] Is Currently -1.74 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] closed the trading session at $16.35 on 10/18/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.19, while the highest price level was $16.81. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Liberty Latin America and América Móvil Combine Their Chilean Operations, VTR and Claro Chile, to Create a New Joint Venture.

ClaroVTR plans to offer greater connectivity solutions and accelerate digital development in Chile.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) and América Móvil S.A.B. de C.V. (“América Móvil” or “AMX”) (BMV: AMX, NYSE: AMX and AMOV) confirm that the Chilean National Economic Prosecutor’s Office (FNE) has approved the announced agreement to combine their respective Chilean operations, VTR and Claro Chile, to form a 50:50 joint venture (the “JV”). The operators have met all contractual obligations and have completed the transaction.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.55 percent and weekly performance of -1.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, AMX reached to a volume of 3974349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $21.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $23 to $21, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on AMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.35.

AMX stock trade performance evaluation

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.98. With this latest performance, AMX shares dropped by -2.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.79 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.56, while it was recorded at 16.39 for the last single week of trading, and 19.21 for the last 200 days.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.13. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 9.11%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 112 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 10,647,120 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 14,192,960 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 158,794,842 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,634,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,921,918 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,192,392 shares during the same period.