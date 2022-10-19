Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] is -64.83% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Altice USA Inc. [NYSE: ATUS] gained 1.43% on the last trading session, reaching $5.69 price per share at the time. The company report on September 14, 2022 that Lightpath Completes Network Build Marking Entrance into Princeton, NJ.

Company Enters Princeton Market with new 54-mile, All-Fiber Network.

Lightpath, an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, today announced the completion of a new, 54-mile build of its all-fiber network in Princeton, NJ that marks its entrance into the market.

Altice USA Inc. represents 454.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.59 billion with the latest information. ATUS stock price has been found in the range of $5.53 to $5.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.21M shares, ATUS reached a trading volume of 3835865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATUS shares is $13.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Altice USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Altice USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while New Street analysts kept a Buy rating on ATUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altice USA Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATUS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ATUS stock

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.21. With this latest performance, ATUS shares dropped by -30.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.83 for Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.47, while it was recorded at 5.48 for the last single week of trading, and 10.79 for the last 200 days.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altice USA Inc. [ATUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.19 and a Gross Margin at +48.77. Altice USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.81.

Altice USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altice USA Inc. go to -6.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altice USA Inc. [ATUS]

There are presently around $1,473 million, or 97.30% of ATUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATUS stocks are: CLARKSTON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 31,366,022, which is approximately 13.832% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,260,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.35 million in ATUS stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $104.86 million in ATUS stock with ownership of nearly -9.732% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altice USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Altice USA Inc. [NYSE:ATUS] by around 33,639,596 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 28,893,524 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 196,372,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,905,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATUS stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,773,543 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 16,715,827 shares during the same period.