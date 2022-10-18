why Paramount Global [PARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $25.44

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] surged by $0.52 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $19.63 during the day while it closed the day at $19.29. The company report on October 13, 2022 that NICKELODEON AND THE PINKFONG COMPANY TO DEBUT BRAND-NEW BABY SHARK FLOAT AND BALLOON AT THE 96TH ANNUAL MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE®.

Nickelodeon’s Iconic Franchises Blue’s Clues & You!, SpongeBob SquarePants, PAW Patrol® and The Smurfs to Reprise Appearances at the Parade.

Paramount Global stock has also gained 3.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PARA stock has declined by -22.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.37% and lost -36.08% year-on date.

The market cap for PARA stock reached $12.90 billion, with 649.00 million shares outstanding and 584.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.04M shares, PARA reached a trading volume of 9139207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $25.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. On July 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PARA shares from 37 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.04.

PARA stock trade performance evaluation

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -15.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.46 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.47, while it was recorded at 18.80 for the last single week of trading, and 28.89 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Paramount Global [PARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -7.86%.

Paramount Global [PARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,264 million, or 80.20% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 78,421,645, which is approximately 13.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 63,300,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $866.52 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly -0.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 406 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 42,342,365 shares. Additionally, 473 investors decreased positions by around 40,411,382 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 397,517,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 480,271,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,720,414 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 5,666,541 shares during the same period.