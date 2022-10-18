why Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] gained 4.76% or 0.03 points to close at $0.66 with a heavy trading volume of 6061366 shares. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Genius Brands Announces Buyback of Common Shares in Private Transaction.

A Genius Brands spokesperson commented: “We believe the buyback of these outstanding shares is beneficial to our company and our shareholders, in that it takes shares out of the marketplace. Also, the significant premium to the market price, $1.99 per share, underscores our confidence in our rapidly growing business and the future. This was an amicable settlement, and we are pleased with the outcome of this lawsuit.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.6322, the shares rose to $0.79 and dropped to $0.6322, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GNUS points out that the company has recorded -17.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -29.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, GNUS reached to a volume of 6061366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNUS shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNUS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Genius Brands International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for GNUS stock

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.38. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.83 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7194, while it was recorded at 0.6494 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8037 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -698.88 and a Gross Margin at -191.04. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1604.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.93.

Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $25 million, or 12.00% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,065,409, which is approximately -13.408% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,335,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.53 million in GNUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.2 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly -74.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 9,378,047 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 30,471,458 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 2,101,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,748,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,866,052 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,142,189 shares during the same period.