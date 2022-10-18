why Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.58

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.58 at the close of the session, up 4.64%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Clover Health Medicare Advantage Plans Earn 3.5 Star Rating for 2023.

“Our goal is to provide everyone with access to personalized primary care from a physician that they trust, and maintaining our star rating validates our differentiated approach,” said Jamie Reynoso, Chief Operating Officer of Clover. “Sustaining such a high level of plan quality, especially during a once in a century pandemic, is a testament to the operational excellence we’ve developed as an organization.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 9397465 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $3.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on CLOV stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLOV shares from 9 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

How has CLOV stock performed recently?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.28. With this latest performance, CLOV shares dropped by -29.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.30 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3806, while it was recorded at 1.5880 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6701 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 19.10%.

Insider trade positions for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]

There are presently around $194 million, or 32.50% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,095,012, which is approximately 23.028% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,435,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.61 million in CLOV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.56 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly 311.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 51,258,338 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 27,293,507 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 44,405,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,957,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,310,645 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 4,201,420 shares during the same period.