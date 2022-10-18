why Amcor plc [AMCR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.59

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] gained 1.38% on the last trading session, reaching $10.99 price per share at the time. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Amcor announces release of first TCFD report.

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, today released its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) report, which includes the results Amcor’s climate scenario analysis exercise, along with information about the company’s climate governance structure, risk management approach and performance metrics.

As a leader in sustainability, the report marks another milestone for the organization, ensuring continued transparency of its climate-related business risks as well as providing a roadmap on how to best integrate climate risk management opportunities within its operational strategy.

Amcor plc represents 1.49 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.70 billion with the latest information. AMCR stock price has been found in the range of $10.96 to $11.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.47M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 7251418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 86.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for AMCR stock

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.92. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.73 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.79, while it was recorded at 10.85 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 4.17%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amcor plc [AMCR]

There are presently around $7,703 million, or 48.90% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 121,269,740, which is approximately 7.657% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 115,524,533 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $616.08 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly -1.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

302 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 98,414,873 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 26,753,695 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 575,765,379 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 700,933,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,677,543 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,304,320 shares during the same period.