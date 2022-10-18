Wedbush lifts Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] traded at a high on 10/17/22, posting a 1.15 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $37.76. The company report on October 13, 2022 that KEURIG DR PEPPER ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REALIGNMENT OF ITS SUPPLY CHAIN STRUCTURE.

Company Appoints New Chief Supply Chain Officer and Establishes Focused Supply Chain Leadership Roles in Coffee and Cold Beverages.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5532849 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at 2.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.12%.

The market cap for KDP stock reached $54.63 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 853.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 5532849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $39 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $42 to $38, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on KDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 34.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has KDP stock performed recently?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.14. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.57 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.10, while it was recorded at 37.70 for the last single week of trading, and 37.35 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 7.09%.

Insider trade positions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

There are presently around $28,520 million, or 54.60% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 64,295,865, which is approximately 31.145% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,244,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 billion in KDP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.16 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -26.049% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 164,673,808 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 147,624,234 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 442,997,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 755,295,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,034,786 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 73,046,166 shares during the same period.