Wayfair Inc. [W] is -83.02% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] jumped around 3.9 points on Monday, while shares priced at $32.25 at the close of the session, up 13.76%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Wayfair Launches Way Day for the Holidays, Delivers Unprecedented Seasonal Deals for Everything Home.

Leader in Home Adds Second Way Day, Offering up to 80% off Top-Sellers and Free Shipping Sitewide Throughout the Global, Two-Day Sales Event.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will host a second Way Day this year. Offering unprecedented deals this holiday season, the home retailer will kick off its two-day, global sales event on October 26 at 12 a.m. ET. Consumers will also have the chance to save throughout the holidays, including during Wayfair’s biggest sale of the season between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Wayfair Inc. stock is now -83.02% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. W Stock saw the intraday high of $32.96 and lowest of $29.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 298.00, which means current price is +14.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, W reached a trading volume of 6295724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc. [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $71.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $65 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.54. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -28.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.90, while it was recorded at 30.82 for the last single week of trading, and 85.06 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc. [W]

There are presently around $3,106 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,901,534, which is approximately 0.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,042,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $291.61 million in W stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $264.58 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -3.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 16,014,636 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 9,597,788 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 70,682,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,295,100 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,624,991 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,711,361 shares during the same period.