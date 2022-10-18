Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] jumped around 1.95 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.36 at the close of the session, up 5.08%. The company report on October 17, 2022 that BNY Mellon Declares Dividends.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK) today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock as follows:.

Common – a quarterly common stock dividend of $0.37 per share, payable on November 10, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 27, 2022.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock is now -30.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BK Stock saw the intraday high of $40.96 and lowest of $39.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.63, which means current price is +11.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, BK reached a trading volume of 7289864 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $46.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $54 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $51.50, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BK stock. On April 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BK shares from 70 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 219.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for BK in the course of the last twelve months was 3.76.

How has BK stock performed recently?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.93. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.97, while it was recorded at 38.75 for the last single week of trading, and 47.55 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.82.

Earnings analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 4.14%.

Insider trade positions for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]

There are presently around $27,429 million, or 85.60% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,443,206 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.68 billion in BK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.54 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 13.354% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 468 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 45,569,372 shares. Additionally, 504 investors decreased positions by around 39,771,963 shares, while 217 investors held positions by with 594,265,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 679,606,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,865,609 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 8,781,795 shares during the same period.