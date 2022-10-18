Wall Street Analyst Initiated STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]. What else is Wall St. saying

STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE: STM] gained 3.76% on the last trading session, reaching $31.76 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2022 that STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program.

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares – Period from Oct 10, 2022 to Oct 14, 2022.

STMicroelectronics N.V. represents 946.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.83 billion with the latest information. STM stock price has been found in the range of $31.6325 to $32.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.66M shares, STM reached a trading volume of 5578672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STM shares is $59.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for STMicroelectronics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for STMicroelectronics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $62, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on STM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STMicroelectronics N.V. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for STM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for STM in the course of the last twelve months was 32.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for STM stock

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, STM shares dropped by -11.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.92, while it was recorded at 31.14 for the last single week of trading, and 38.52 for the last 200 days.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

STMicroelectronics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STMicroelectronics N.V. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at STMicroelectronics N.V. [STM]

There are presently around $1,395 million, or 4.80% of STM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STM stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 4,754,458, which is approximately -1.442% of the company’s market cap and around 28.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,287,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.42 million in STM stocks shares; and WOODLINE PARTNERS LP, currently with $100.75 million in STM stock with ownership of nearly 282.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in STMicroelectronics N.V. [NYSE:STM] by around 11,004,127 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 6,521,140 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 26,401,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,926,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STM stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,990,844 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,514,817 shares during the same period.