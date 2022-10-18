Wall Street Analyst Initiated Alcoa Corporation [AA]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] jumped around 1.03 points on Monday, while shares priced at $39.38 at the close of the session, up 2.69%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Alcoa announces wind power purchase agreement to support future restart of San Ciprián smelter in Spain.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today announced an additional power purchase agreement to support the future restart of the San Ciprián aluminum smelter in Spain.

This latest agreement is with Endesa, a leading company in the Spanish electricity sector that is a subsidiary of the Enel Group. The agreement will provide power balancing services for the smelter load from 2024 to at least 2030.

Alcoa Corporation stock is now -33.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AA Stock saw the intraday high of $40.2899 and lowest of $38.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.09, which means current price is +17.38% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.72M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 5475682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $51.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $51 to $66, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for AA in the course of the last twelve months was 6.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has AA stock performed recently?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.39. With this latest performance, AA shares dropped by -7.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.58, while it was recorded at 39.26 for the last single week of trading, and 60.02 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $5,975 million, or 86.20% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,327,848, which is approximately 11.171% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,150,355 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.76 million in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $308.82 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 16.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

268 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 22,439,358 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 25,564,408 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 103,732,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,736,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,123,666 shares, while 162 institutional investors sold positions of 7,263,138 shares during the same period.