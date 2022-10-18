Wall Street Analyst Downgrade UiPath Inc. [PATH]. What else is Wall St. saying

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] traded at a high on 10/17/22, posting a 9.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.13. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Lenovo Global IT Ramps Up HR Digital Transformation with UiPath Automation Technologies Globally.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, today announced that Lenovo has achieved significant productivity and efficiency gains from implementing UiPath automation technologies globally.

Lenovo embarked on an enterprise-wide digital transformation with their 3S strategy—Smart IoT, Smart Infrastructure, and Smart Verticals—for industries. The successful digital transformation by Lenovo Group IT was attributed to the strong integration and application of enterprise automation, AI, and machine learning, as well as other integration technologies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5949632 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UiPath Inc. stands at 7.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.72%.

The market cap for PATH stock reached $7.05 billion, with 546.06 million shares outstanding and 414.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.79M shares, PATH reached a trading volume of 5949632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UiPath Inc. [PATH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $17.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $40 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

How has PATH stock performed recently?

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, PATH shares dropped by -13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.70 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.45, while it was recorded at 11.75 for the last single week of trading, and 22.76 for the last 200 days.

UiPath Inc. [PATH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.14 and a Gross Margin at +80.91. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.57.

UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PATH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UiPath Inc. go to 30.78%.

Insider trade positions for UiPath Inc. [PATH]

There are presently around $3,508 million, or 58.80% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 46,084,074, which is approximately 22.58% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,247,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $330.51 million in PATH stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $291.41 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 92,233,312 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 47,569,533 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 149,366,282 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 289,169,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,738,543 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 6,193,303 shares during the same period.