Visa Inc. [V] is -14.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] traded at a high on 10/17/22, posting a 1.44 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $185.25. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Visa Program Unlocks New Opportunities in the Creator Economy.

The Visa Ready Creator Commerce program will connect partners across the ecosystem to bring tools like faster payouts and tipping to creator platforms.

Creators are driving a revolution in digital commerce and culture – producing content that entertains, engages, and educates online communities in powerful new ways. To serve this growing category of small business, Visa (NYSE: V) today announced the launch of the Visa Ready Creator Commerce program. The global initiative will help creator-centric platforms, such as social-commerce and video gaming companies, embed financial tools – like faster and more flexible payouts through Visa Direct and tipping and donations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13948725 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Visa Inc. stands at 3.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.51%.

The market cap for V stock reached $387.53 billion, with 2.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.29M shares, V reached a trading volume of 13948725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc. [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $255.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $230 to $225. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Visa Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $282, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on V stock. On April 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for V shares from 283 to 239.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 4.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 29.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, V shares dropped by -4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 196.45, while it was recorded at 181.98 for the last single week of trading, and 207.40 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc. [V]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 18.47%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc. [V]

There are presently around $287,764 million, or 97.70% of V stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of V stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 144,324,365, which is approximately 0.551% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 124,167,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.0 billion in V stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.11 billion in V stock with ownership of nearly -3.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,515 institutional holders increased their position in Visa Inc. [NYSE:V] by around 63,662,808 shares. Additionally, 1,487 investors decreased positions by around 57,775,579 shares, while 360 investors held positions by with 1,431,941,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,553,379,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. V stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,705,809 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 7,129,228 shares during the same period.