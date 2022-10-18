Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV] is -65.14% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vicinity Motor Corp. [NASDAQ: VEV] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.29 during the day while it closed the day at $1.22. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Vicinity Motor Corp. Secures US$100M+ Purchase Order for 1,000 VMC 1200 Electric Trucks.

Purchase Order Exceeds US$100 Million; 1,000 VMC 1200 EV Trucks to be Delivered by the end of 2023 with Deliveries to Commence This Month.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)(TSXV:VMC)(FRA:6LGA) (“Vicinity” or the “Company”), a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles, today announced the receipt of a purchase order for 1,000 VMC 1200 Class 3 Electric Trucks (the “PO”) from Pioneer Auto Group – Vicinity’s exclusive dealer in the province of British Columbia, Canada.

Vicinity Motor Corp. stock has also gained 60.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VEV stock has declined by -6.87% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.02% and lost -65.14% year-on date.

The market cap for VEV stock reached $42.57 million, with 34.89 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 448.06K shares, VEV reached a trading volume of 19982579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vicinity Motor Corp. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24.

Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 60.10. With this latest performance, VEV shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.09 for Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1823, while it was recorded at 0.9838 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0578 for the last 200 days.

Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.61 and a Gross Margin at +13.19. Vicinity Motor Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.93.

Vicinity Motor Corp. [VEV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.76% of VEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEV stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 275,800, which is approximately 142.568% of the company’s market cap and around 10.82% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 123,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in VEV stocks shares; and WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $67000.0 in VEV stock with ownership of nearly -2.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vicinity Motor Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Vicinity Motor Corp. [NASDAQ:VEV] by around 190,848 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 166,009 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 196,236 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 553,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEV stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,363 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 135,043 shares during the same period.