Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] Stock trading around $23.15 per share: What’s Next?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] gained 0.92% or 0.21 points to close at $23.15 with a heavy trading volume of 5304130 shares. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Upstart to Report Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 8, 2022.

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, announced today that its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 business and financial results will be released on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after the market close. Upstart will host a conference call and live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. Prior to the conference call, the third quarter 2022 earnings press release and investor presentation will be available on Upstart’s investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

Live webcast. The live webcast will be accessible on Upstart’s investor relations website, ir.upstart.com, and an archived webcast of the conference call will be available after the conference call.

It opened the trading session at $23.91, the shares rose to $24.42 and dropped to $22.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPST points out that the company has recorded -71.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -14.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 5304130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $25.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $40 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. On June 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPST shares from 88 to 19.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.16.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.52. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.00 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.68, while it was recorded at 23.69 for the last single week of trading, and 64.78 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.60. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.79.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $862 million, or 46.50% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,058,614, which is approximately 4.06% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 4,231,009 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.95 million in UPST stocks shares; and VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $92.52 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -44.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 9,200,290 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 11,847,898 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 16,176,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,224,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,832,726 shares, while 167 institutional investors sold positions of 3,462,699 shares during the same period.