Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Stock trading around $7.18 per share: What’s Next?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] surged by $0.21 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.29 during the day while it closed the day at $7.18. The company report on October 5, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced that effective October 24, David Baxter and Mehri Shadman will join its executive leadership team. Baxter is set to assume a regional leadership role as President of the Americas, succeeding Stephanie Pugliese, who will be stepping down from her role and leaving the company. Pugliese will remain until early 2023 to support Baxter’s transition. Shadman has been appointed Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary as John Stanton, UA’s current chief legal officer, has decided to retire at the end of 2022 after 16 years of service.

“We’re very excited to recognize the talent that David and Mehri bring to our business,” said Colin Browne, Under Armour Interim President and CEO. “With deep market knowledge and outstanding expertise – we look forward to their proven leadership qualities helping to architect our next growth chapter.”.

Under Armour Inc. stock has also gained 3.46% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAA stock has declined by -17.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -55.24% and lost -66.12% year-on date.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $3.19 billion, with 458.42 million shares outstanding and 385.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.99M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 7657279 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $13.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $12 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on UAA stock. On July 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UAA shares from 20 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.46. With this latest performance, UAA shares dropped by -14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.77 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.38, while it was recorded at 7.10 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 5.86%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,149 million, or 84.80% of UAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,389,362, which is approximately 44.907% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,023,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.05 million in UAA stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $102.69 million in UAA stock with ownership of nearly -23.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Under Armour Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UAA] by around 44,746,637 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 54,170,830 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 61,162,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,079,604 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAA stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,945,588 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 19,487,251 shares during the same period.