Stellantis N.V. [STLA] Revenue clocked in at $164.81 billion, down -33.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] gained 3.88% on the last trading session, reaching $12.57 price per share at the time. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Stellantis Energizes Paris Motor Show with Electrified Portfolio Taking Center Stage.

DS Automobiles, Jeep®, and Peugeot showcased electrified technologies and new vehicles.

Stellantis N.V. represents 3.13 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $39.38 billion with the latest information. STLA stock price has been found in the range of $12.4819 to $12.635.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 6567825 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for STLA stock

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -6.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.99 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.36, while it was recorded at 12.11 for the last single week of trading, and 15.11 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stellantis N.V. [STLA]

There are presently around $12,939 million, or 54.43% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.66% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 91,300,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in STLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.0 billion in STLA stock with ownership of nearly -5.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 79,812,556 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 77,552,597 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 871,986,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,029,351,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,738,322 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 7,479,487 shares during the same period.