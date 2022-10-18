Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Stock trading around $88.90 per share: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] price surged by 2.93 percent to reach at $2.53. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Delta Air Lines and Starbucks Launch Loyalty Partnership.

Through the partnership, Delta SkyMiles and Starbucks Rewards members can link accounts to earn one mile per $1 spent1 at Starbucks and double Stars on days traveling on Delta.

Partnership will delight members of both programs with new benefits and experiences.

A sum of 6248113 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.18M shares. Starbucks Corporation shares reached a high of $89.22 and dropped to a low of $87.81 until finishing in the latest session at $88.90.

The one-year SBUX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.08. The average equity rating for SBUX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $96.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $103 to $91, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 130.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SBUX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.18, while it was recorded at 87.54 for the last single week of trading, and 85.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbucks Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.05 and a Gross Margin at +22.70. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.45.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 26.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.44. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 129.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $10,964 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.96.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

SBUX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 6.83%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70,744 million, or 70.80% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,365,641, which is approximately 0.938% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,915,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.57 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.96 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -3.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,031 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 93,477,170 shares. Additionally, 1,121 investors decreased positions by around 87,062,094 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 615,228,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 795,767,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,969,818 shares, while 207 institutional investors sold positions of 23,268,903 shares during the same period.