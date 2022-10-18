Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] Revenue clocked in at $377.70 million, down -87.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.93 at the close of the session, up 4.84%. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Skillz Announces Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 results after the close of the market on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

Skillz will post an earnings release discussing its third quarter results on its investor relations website at investors.skillz.com. A live overview of the quarter as well as a question and answer (Q&A) conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will begin at 5:30pm Eastern Time (ET).

Skillz Inc. stock is now -87.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SKLZ Stock saw the intraday high of $0.995 and lowest of $0.9119 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 13.13, which means current price is +12.27% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.22M shares, SKLZ reached a trading volume of 6094589 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $1.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $5 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SKLZ stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SKLZ shares from 25 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

How has SKLZ stock performed recently?

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.28. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -18.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.91 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2990, while it was recorded at 0.9157 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4125 for the last 200 days.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.60 and a Current Ratio set at 8.60.

Insider trade positions for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]

There are presently around $160 million, or 48.70% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 22,909,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 21,632,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.18 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.82 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 84.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

105 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 26,043,056 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 22,227,937 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 122,807,522 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 171,078,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,744,976 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 2,696,866 shares during the same period.