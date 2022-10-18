Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] stock Downgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $10

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] closed the trading session at $10.21 on 10/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.11, while the highest price level was $10.58. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 2, 2022.

Robinhood shareholders can submit and upvote questions to management using the Q&A platform developed by Say Technologies ahead of Robinhood’s third quarter 2022 earnings call. Shareholders can visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/robinhood-2022-q3/ to submit questions. The Q&A platform will be open for question submission starting October 26, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions until November 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM PT/5:00 PM ET. Management will address a selection of the most upvoted questions relating to Robinhood’s business and financial results on the earnings call. Shareholders can email hello@saytechnologies.com for any support inquiries.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -42.51 percent and weekly performance of -2.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 13.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.87M shares, HOOD reached to a volume of 7028271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $11.50 to $9.50. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $5, while Atlantic Equities kept a Underweight rating on HOOD stock. On April 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 15 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

HOOD stock trade performance evaluation

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.13, while it was recorded at 10.37 for the last single week of trading, and 10.91 for the last 200 days.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.77 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,113 million, or 63.10% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 72,339,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $592.83 million in HOOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $447.21 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 8.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 75,283,386 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 74,979,959 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 350,507,893 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 500,771,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 38,441,787 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 57,632,525 shares during the same period.