Odeon slashes price target on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] – find out why.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] gained 4.87% on the last trading session, reaching $5.17 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2022 that BED BATH & BEYOND INC. REPORTS FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS.

Net Sales of $1.44B; Comparable Sales of (26)%, In Line with Expectations Announced on August 31st.

GAAP and Adjusted Gross Margin of 27.7% Reflecting 260bps of Accelerated Inventory Clearance Activity vs. Q2’21.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. represents 79.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $434.07 million with the latest information. BBBY stock price has been found in the range of $4.93 to $5.30.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.02M shares, BBBY reached a trading volume of 6690360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $3.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for BBBY stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -35.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.68 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.00, while it was recorded at 5.12 for the last single week of trading, and 11.98 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

There are presently around $337 million, or 82.50% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,511,588, which is approximately -19.762% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,324,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.04 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $41.01 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -21.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 11,218,055 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 17,874,401 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 36,072,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,164,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,168,644 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,635,957 shares during the same period.