NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM] fell -80.75% so far this year. What now?

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NGM] slipped around -8.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.41 at the close of the session, down -70.48%. The company report on October 17, 2022 that NGM Bio Announces Topline Results from the CATALINA Phase 2 Trial of NGM621 in Patients with Geographic Atrophy (GA) Secondary to Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

Trial did not meet primary endpoint of statistically significant rate of change in GA lesion area using slope analysis over 52 weeks for NGM621 versus sham.

NGM621 showed favorable safety and tolerability, with no evidence of increased CNV conversion and no treatment-related SAEs.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -80.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NGM Stock saw the intraday high of $3.49 and lowest of $2.92 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.63, which means current price is +16.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 454.18K shares, NGM reached a trading volume of 11699042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGM shares is $31.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NGM stock. On September 13, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NGM shares from 27 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

How has NGM stock performed recently?

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -71.22. With this latest performance, NGM shares dropped by -77.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 13.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 9.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.28 for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.37, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading, and 14.69 for the last 200 days.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -154.97 and a Gross Margin at +89.86. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.90.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.50 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Insider trade positions for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NGM]

There are presently around $161 million, or 59.70% of NGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGM stocks are: COLUMN GROUP LLC with ownership of 18,136,735, which is approximately 11.639% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,872,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.21 million in NGM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $11.61 million in NGM stock with ownership of nearly 12.896% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NGM] by around 7,483,995 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 8,075,355 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 31,799,450 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,358,800 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGM stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,594,569 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 5,292,019 shares during the same period.