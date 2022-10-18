Market cap of Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] reaches 11.34M – now what?

Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: STAB] price surged by 35.22 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Statera Biopharma Announces Signing of a Binding MOU with Holobeam Technologies to Gain Access to Holobeam’s Disruptive Diagnostic Imaging and Therapeutic Technology for Cancer Patients.

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) (the “Company” or “Statera Biopharma”), a biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced the signing of a binding Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Holobeam Technologies, Inc. (“Holobeam”). Holobeam is the world leader in creating the next generation of holographic medical imaging and therapeutic technologies for the early detection and treatment of cancer and other diseases using their newly patented Holographic Energy Teleportation (HET) technology. This breakthrough technology will enable cancer detection years earlier than conventional methods, when it is far easier to cure, as well as the detection and elimination of metastasis, the main killer of cancer patients.

Under the terms of the MOU, Statera will acquire a 25% interest in Holobeam for access to their technology to assist in the identification of the cancers before they clinically manifest themselves and assist in the targeting of Statera drugs specifically to the site of the cancer in concentrations that would not be possible under normal dosing. The MOU provides for an exclusivity period of sixty (60) days for negotiating and finalizing a definitive agreement.

A sum of 8684394 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.20M shares. Statera Biopharma Inc. shares reached a high of $0.2328 and dropped to a low of $0.151 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Statera Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.56.

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.42. With this latest performance, STAB shares gained by 17.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.02 for Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1875, while it was recorded at 0.1736 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4996 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2057.00 and a Gross Margin at +67.16. Statera Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2346.46.

Statera Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.20% of STAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,636,235, which is approximately 851.753% of the company’s market cap and around 18.75% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 389,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84000.0 in STAB stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $37000.0 in STAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Statera Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:STAB] by around 1,827,863 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 804,013 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 515,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,147,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,623 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 602,754 shares during the same period.