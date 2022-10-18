Market cap of ConocoPhillips [COP] reaches 156.78B – now what?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.34% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.34%. The company report on September 22, 2022 that ConocoPhillips to Hold Third-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, Nov. 3.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Nov. 3.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the “Register” link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day, with a transcript available the following day.

Over the last 12 months, COP stock rose by 64.14%. The one-year ConocoPhillips stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.05. The average equity rating for COP stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $156.78 billion, with 1.29 billion shares outstanding and 1.27 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, COP stock reached a trading volume of 6663813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $125.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $135 to $134, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on COP stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 110 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 4.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

COP Stock Performance Analysis:

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.34. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 6.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.61 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 108.96, while it was recorded at 118.19 for the last single week of trading, and 99.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ConocoPhillips Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +31.98. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.54.

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

COP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 24.81%.

ConocoPhillips [COP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $121,999 million, or 81.80% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,796,750, which is approximately 1.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,892,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.06 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.53 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -3.632% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 918 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 54,920,568 shares. Additionally, 872 investors decreased positions by around 56,852,042 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 918,970,259 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,030,742,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,141,838 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 3,088,267 shares during the same period.