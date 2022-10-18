Market cap of Akerna Corp. [KERN] reaches 7.58M – now what?

Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ: KERN] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.10 at the close of the session, up 2.81%. The company report on October 13, 2022 that Akerna To Participate In LD Micro Main Event XV.

Presentation Scheduled for Wednesday, October 26 at 5:00 PM PT.

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 13, 2022) – Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN), a leading enterprise software company and developer of the most comprehensive technology infrastructure, ecosystem, and compliance engine powering the global cannabis industry announced today that management will be participating at the Fifteenth Annual LD Micro Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, being held October 25-27, 2022.

Akerna Corp. stock is now -94.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KERN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.104 and lowest of $0.0912 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.88, which means current price is +9.17% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.11M shares, KERN reached a trading volume of 5469063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Akerna Corp. [KERN]?

Lake Street have made an estimate for Akerna Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Akerna Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akerna Corp. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for KERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has KERN stock performed recently?

Akerna Corp. [KERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.53. With this latest performance, KERN shares dropped by -26.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.59 for Akerna Corp. [KERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1216, while it was recorded at 0.0939 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6477 for the last 200 days.

Akerna Corp. [KERN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Akerna Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Akerna Corp. [KERN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.40% of KERN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KERN stocks are: PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 2,173,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,948,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in KERN stocks shares; and WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $0.13 million in KERN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

27 institutional holders increased their position in Akerna Corp. [NASDAQ:KERN] by around 7,208,404 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 429,299 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 2,530,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,168,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KERN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,784,630 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 184,719 shares during the same period.