Market Analysts see iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] traded at a high on 10/17/22, posting a 5.88 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.34. The company report on October 12, 2022 that iQIYI Releases National Day Holiday Content Consumption Report, Showing Strong Viewing Interest in Premium Content.

Data shows that viewing hours up 20% across devices.

On Oct.8, iQIYI, an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, released a report that reveals viewership data and top viewing trends from the 2022 National Day Holiday (Oct. 1-7), where the company saw an 11% increase in the number of daily active users and an 20% uptick in users’ viewing time compared the previous week. Company data reveals a consistent viewer interest in premium, long-form content. In addition, in-home big-screen viewing is growing in popularity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8875759 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of iQIYI Inc. stands at 8.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.52%.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $1.94 billion, with 867.80 million shares outstanding and 387.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.50M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 8875759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQ shares is $5.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Macquarie analysts kept a Underperform rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has IQ stock performed recently?

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.18. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -25.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.99 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.24, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iQIYI Inc. [IQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.66 and a Gross Margin at +9.95. iQIYI Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.68.

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 9.69%.

Insider trade positions for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]

There are presently around $530 million, or 61.60% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 21,533,059, which is approximately 0.5% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 20,207,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.29 million in IQ stocks shares; and HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., currently with $36.07 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly -60.117% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iQIYI Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 44,406,520 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 45,793,183 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 136,474,984 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,674,687 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,815,939 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,700,382 shares during the same period.