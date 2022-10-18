Market Analysts see Hecla Mining Company [HL] falling to $6.25. Time to buy?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 5.04% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.34%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Hecla Announces Q3 2022 Production and Increases Guidance.

Alexco acquisition is complete, Keno Hill development advancing.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) today announced its preliminary production results for the third quarter of 2022 and increased silver and gold production guidance.1.

Over the last 12 months, HL stock dropped by -21.45%. The one-year Hecla Mining Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.96. The average equity rating for HL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.63 billion, with 539.40 million shares outstanding and 515.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.94M shares, HL stock reached a trading volume of 8949390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hecla Mining Company [HL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $6.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $6.25 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 57.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

HL Stock Performance Analysis:

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.80 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 4.40 for the last single week of trading, and 4.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hecla Mining Company Fundamentals:

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Hecla Mining Company [HL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,468 million, or 63.70% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 53,256,512, which is approximately 3.656% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 51,539,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.74 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $178.18 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

156 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 18,860,682 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 29,651,682 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 286,712,041 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,224,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,047,992 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,801,376 shares during the same period.