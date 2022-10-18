Market Analysts see ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] gained 3.81% or 0.48 points to close at $13.07 with a heavy trading volume of 6705238 shares. The company report on October 5, 2022 that ChargePoint announces the CP6000, a global charging solution ready for the electric future.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network, today announced the launch of the CP6000, ChargePoint’s most flexible and serviceable global AC EV charging solution now available for vehicles of all types and sizes.

It opened the trading session at $13.13, the shares rose to $13.4377 and dropped to $12.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHPT points out that the company has recorded -14.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -53.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.83M shares, CHPT reached to a volume of 6705238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $22.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CHPT shares from 35 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.01. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -27.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.50 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.78, while it was recorded at 13.25 for the last single week of trading, and 14.81 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

There are presently around $2,038 million, or 54.00% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 41,750,317, which is approximately -14.683% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,073,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.43 million in CHPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $106.38 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 2.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

211 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 16,335,027 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 13,654,507 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 125,926,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,916,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,047,643 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,138,083 shares during the same period.