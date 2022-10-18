Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] fell -5.18% so far this year. What now?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] closed the trading session at $35.69 on 10/17/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.18, while the highest price level was $36.31. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Sands to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after market close.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its results at approximately 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -5.18 percent and weekly performance of -9.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.62 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.34M shares, LVS reached to a volume of 6328704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $47.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $45, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on LVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32.

LVS stock trade performance evaluation

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.16. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.18 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.99, while it was recorded at 35.90 for the last single week of trading, and 37.83 for the last 200 days.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.39. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.65.

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. go to -1.75%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,997 million, or 40.90% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,665,525, which is approximately -10.896% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 31,364,364 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in LVS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.06 billion in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 1.502% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Las Vegas Sands Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 43,621,176 shares. Additionally, 291 investors decreased positions by around 24,074,561 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 240,438,995 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,134,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,227,561 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 4,067,567 shares during the same period.