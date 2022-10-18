JP Morgan lifts Vroom Inc. [VRM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.08 during the day while it closed the day at $1.04. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Vroom to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 7, 2022.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for November 8, 2022.

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Monday, November 7, 2022. Vroom management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Vroom Inc. stock has also loss -5.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRM stock has declined by -38.10% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.26% and lost -90.36% year-on date.

The market cap for VRM stock reached $157.74 million, with 138.07 million shares outstanding and 132.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.48M shares, VRM reached a trading volume of 7971175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $2.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Vroom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $4, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on VRM stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRM shares from 16 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

VRM stock trade performance evaluation

Vroom Inc. [VRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.45. With this latest performance, VRM shares dropped by -36.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.31 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5806, while it was recorded at 1.0860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9757 for the last 200 days.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.26 and a Gross Margin at +5.94. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.13.

Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Vroom Inc. [VRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $54 million, or 37.40% of VRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,766,966, which is approximately -25.063% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; NISA INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 3,776,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.93 million in VRM stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.37 million in VRM stock with ownership of nearly 599.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ:VRM] by around 13,849,590 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 68,796,045 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 30,373,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,272,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRM stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,167,306 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 37,602,037 shares during the same period.