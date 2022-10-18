fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] Revenue clocked in at $851.70 million, down -73.90% YTD: What’s Next?

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] price surged by 6.30 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on October 17, 2022 that FuboTV Announces Preliminary Q3 2022 Results, Expects to Exceed Prior Guidance in North America.

Company Continues Its Focus on Path to Profitability, Ceases Operation of Fubo Sportsbook.

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today its preliminary third quarter 2022 results. Revenue and subscriber growth for North America (NA) are expected to exceed previously issued guidance.

A sum of 10154528 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 16.26M shares. fuboTV Inc. shares reached a high of $4.16 and dropped to a low of $3.99 until finishing in the latest session at $4.05.

The one-year FUBO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.68. The average equity rating for FUBO stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.88.

FUBO Stock Performance Analysis:

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 3.89 for the last single week of trading, and 5.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into fuboTV Inc. Fundamentals:

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $320 million, or 44.40% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,098,743, which is approximately 27.551% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,256,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $61.79 million in FUBO stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $22.64 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly -12.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

115 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 22,272,616 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 10,781,047 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 45,976,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,030,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,469,485 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,890,689 shares during the same period.