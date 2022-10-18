For Clarivate Plc [CLVT], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

Clarivate Plc [NYSE: CLVT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.70% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.80%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Clarivate Experts Celebrate 2022 Nobel Success with Seven Laureates Identified via Citation Analysis.

71 ‘Citation Laureates’ named by the Institute for Scientific Information, some as early as a decade ago, have now received a Nobel Prize.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, today celebrates the seven new Nobel Laureates across the fields of science and economics who were accurately identified as potential Nobel Prize recipients. Each individual was awarded the designation of Citation Laureate™ several years before being named by the Nobel Assembly – four, more than a decade – thanks to expert interpretation of high-quality citation data at Clarivate.

Over the last 12 months, CLVT stock dropped by -58.46%. The one-year Clarivate Plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.09. The average equity rating for CLVT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.39 billion, with 674.26 million shares outstanding and 554.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.65M shares, CLVT stock reached a trading volume of 11005026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Clarivate Plc [CLVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLVT shares is $14.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLVT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Clarivate Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $35 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Clarivate Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CLVT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clarivate Plc is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLVT in the course of the last twelve months was 78.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CLVT Stock Performance Analysis:

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, CLVT shares dropped by -12.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.99 for Clarivate Plc [CLVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.23, while it was recorded at 9.15 for the last single week of trading, and 14.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clarivate Plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clarivate Plc [CLVT] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.39 and a Gross Margin at +37.99. Clarivate Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.55.

Clarivate Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CLVT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clarivate Plc go to 14.60%.

Clarivate Plc [CLVT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,212 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVT stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 116,666,507, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 46,298,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.26 million in CLVT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $285.69 million in CLVT stock with ownership of nearly 0.081% of the company’s market capitalization.

134 institutional holders increased their position in Clarivate Plc [NYSE:CLVT] by around 55,483,704 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 57,868,823 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 450,130,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,483,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,902,257 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 6,311,216 shares during the same period.