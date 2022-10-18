EQT Corporation [EQT] Revenue clocked in at $4.32 billion, up 91.70% YTD: What’s Next?

EQT Corporation [NYSE: EQT] price surged by 1.65 percent to reach at $0.68. The company report on October 13, 2022 that EQT Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) plans to issue its third quarter financial and operating results after market close on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, and will host a conference call with securities analysts on Thursday, October 27, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Topics of the teleconference will include financial and operating results, and other matters, with respect to the third quarter of 2022. A brief Q&A session for securities analysts will immediately follow the discussion.

A sum of 5730440 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.35M shares. EQT Corporation shares reached a high of $41.98 and dropped to a low of $40.32 until finishing in the latest session at $41.81.

The one-year EQT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.46. The average equity rating for EQT stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EQT Corporation [EQT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQT shares is $63.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for EQT Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $72 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on September 19, 2022, representing the official price target for EQT Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on EQT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EQT Corporation is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EQT Stock Performance Analysis:

EQT Corporation [EQT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, EQT shares dropped by -9.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 111.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for EQT Corporation [EQT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.41, while it was recorded at 42.88 for the last single week of trading, and 36.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EQT Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EQT Corporation [EQT] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.57 and a Gross Margin at +43.44. EQT Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.82.

EQT Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EQT Corporation [EQT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,126 million, or 98.50% of EQT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,361,123, which is approximately -3.942% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,745,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in EQT stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $986.78 million in EQT stock with ownership of nearly -5.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EQT Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in EQT Corporation [NYSE:EQT] by around 63,010,151 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 50,414,294 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 248,348,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 361,773,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQT stock had 136 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,108,765 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 4,868,118 shares during the same period.