Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] is -10.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] jumped around 0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.22 at the close of the session, up 10.91%. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Denison Announces History-Making Recovery of Uranium Bearing Solution from Phoenix ISR Feasibility Field Test.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has successfully recovered uranium bearing solution from the Phoenix in-situ recovery (“ISR”) Feasibility Field Test (“FFT”) underway at the Company’s 95% owned Wheeler River project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”). View PDF version.

David Cates, Denison’s President & CEO, commented, “The successful recovery of uranium bearing solution from Denison’s high-grade Phoenix deposit is a historic moment for uranium mining in Canada. This accomplishment reflects the culmination of several years of technical de-risking and provides tangible validation of the Company’s selection of the ISR mining method for Phoenix in our 2018 Wheeler River Pre-Feasibility Study. With this result, Denison has truly showcased its industry leadership in bringing the low-cost ISR mining method to the high-grade uranium deposits of the Athabasca Basin.”.

Denison Mines Corp. stock is now -10.95% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DNN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.23 and lowest of $1.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.14, which means current price is +34.07% above from all time high which was touched on 04/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, DNN reached a trading volume of 8110918 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]?

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2017, representing the official price target for Denison Mines Corp. stock. On April 15, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for DNN shares from 1.80 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has DNN stock performed recently?

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.91. With this latest performance, DNN shares dropped by -3.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2276, while it was recorded at 1.1520 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2858 for the last 200 days.

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -116.74 and a Gross Margin at -71.78. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +94.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.16.

Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.