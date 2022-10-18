Credit Suisse lifts The Boeing Company [BA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] jumped around 2.94 points on Monday, while shares priced at $136.09 at the close of the session, up 2.21%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that Boeing and Cargolux Finalize 777-8 Freighter Order.

– Cargolux selects the 777-8 Freighter to replace its 747-400 Freighter fleet.

– The 777-8 Freighter offers the lowest CO2 emissions per tonne for any large freighter for a sustainable future.

The Boeing Company stock is now -32.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BA Stock saw the intraday high of $137.28 and lowest of $133.2601 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 233.94, which means current price is +20.41% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 9010670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Boeing Company [BA]?

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Boeing Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Boeing Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $150 to $170, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BA stock. On June 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BA shares from 219 to 209.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Boeing Company is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32.

How has BA stock performed recently?

The Boeing Company [BA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.18. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -5.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for The Boeing Company [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.00, while it was recorded at 132.73 for the last single week of trading, and 165.29 for the last 200 days.

The Boeing Company [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Boeing Company [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.10 and a Gross Margin at +10.41. The Boeing Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.75.

The Boeing Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for The Boeing Company [BA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Boeing Company go to 20.17%.

Insider trade positions for The Boeing Company [BA]

There are presently around $46,103 million, or 58.00% of BA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: NEWPORT TRUST CO with ownership of 44,678,806, which is approximately 2.686% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,529,543 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.06 billion in BA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.45 billion in BA stock with ownership of nearly 3.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Boeing Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 821 institutional holders increased their position in The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA] by around 30,778,165 shares. Additionally, 1,085 investors decreased positions by around 14,879,488 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 293,109,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 338,766,677 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BA stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,544,193 shares, while 291 institutional investors sold positions of 3,338,926 shares during the same period.