Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Stock trading around $16.86 per share: What’s Next?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] surged by $0.58 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $17.48 during the day while it closed the day at $16.86. The company report on August 10, 2022 that Coupang Announces Q2 Record Gross Profit of $1.2 billion and Gross Profit Margin Improvement of 250 bps over Q1.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Customers turn to us for amazing experiences, faster delivery and lower prices, and we’re determined to wow them every day,” said Bom Kim, founder and CEO of Coupang. “We increased our investment—to a record $500 million in Q2 alone—in exclusive discounts, free Rocket deliveries, and free Coupang Play video content for our WOW members. We exist to transform the lives of our customers, and WOW membership is the embodiment of that relentless customer focus.”.

Coupang Inc. stock has also loss -12.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPNG stock has declined by -6.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.68% and lost -42.61% year-on date.

The market cap for CPNG stock reached $32.21 billion, with 1.76 billion shares outstanding and 1.57 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 6376442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $23.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $18.50, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

CPNG stock trade performance evaluation

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.19. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.80 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.72, while it was recorded at 17.47 for the last single week of trading, and 17.55 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,325 million, or 80.30% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 461,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 139,908,685 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.83 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly -1.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 60,414,239 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 51,648,629 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 1,152,753,419 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,264,816,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,234,567 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 5,895,983 shares during the same period.