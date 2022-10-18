Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] Is Currently 8.68 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] traded at a high on 10/17/22, posting a 8.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $74.14. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Continental Resources Announces Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by the Hamm Family.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) today announced that it has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Omega Acquisition, Inc., an Oklahoma corporation (“Merger Sub”), an entity that is owned by Continental’s founder, Harold G. Hamm. Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, Merger Sub will commence a tender offer to purchase any and all of the outstanding shares of Continental’s common stock at $74.28 per share (the “Offer Price”), other than (i) shares of common stock owned directly or indirectly by Mr. Hamm and the Hamm family and (ii) shares of common stock underlying unvested equity awards issued pursuant to Continental’s long-term incentive plans (the “Rollover Shares”). Based on the shares outstanding as of October 12, 2022, the tender offer would be for approximately 58 million shares of common stock. The Offer Price includes $0.28 in lieu of Continental’s anticipated dividend for the third quarter of 2022. Accordingly, and consistent with the Merger Agreement, Continental will not pay dividends between the signing and closing of the Transaction (as defined below).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23622098 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Continental Resources Inc. stands at 3.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.13%.

The market cap for CLR stock reached $27.80 billion, with 357.57 million shares outstanding and 14.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, CLR reached a trading volume of 23622098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLR shares is $74.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Continental Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $76 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Continental Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $75 to $80, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on CLR stock. On June 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CLR shares from 74 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Continental Resources Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has CLR stock performed recently?

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, CLR shares gained by 6.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.04, while it was recorded at 70.24 for the last single week of trading, and 62.50 for the last 200 days.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.45 and a Gross Margin at +48.44. Continental Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.71.

Continental Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Continental Resources Inc. go to 27.94%.

Insider trade positions for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

There are presently around $3,472 million, or 12.80% of CLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLR stocks are: SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 7,103,892, which is approximately -1.815% of the company’s market cap and around 43.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,524,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $409.57 million in CLR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $210.2 million in CLR stock with ownership of nearly 509.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Continental Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR] by around 11,039,770 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 9,103,065 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 26,691,618 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,834,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLR stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,539,021 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 2,492,179 shares during the same period.