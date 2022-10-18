COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] Revenue clocked in at $12.60 million, down -94.14% YTD: What’s Next?

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: COMS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -28.48%. The company report on October 12, 2022 that COMSovereign Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Listing Determination; Company to Request Hearing and Further Stay.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS and COMSP) (“COMSovereign” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G communication systems and solutions, today announced that on October 5, 2022, the Company received notice from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Staff (the “Staff”) indicating that it had determined to delist the Company’s securities from Nasdaq unless the Company timely requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”). The Staff’s determination was based upon the Company evidencing a closing bid price of less than $0.10 per share for the preceding ten consecutive trading days, in contravention of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(3)(A)(iii), and the Company’s continued non-compliance with the filing requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

The Company intends to timely request a hearing before the Panel and a stay of any further action by Nasdaq pending the issuance of a decision by the Panel and the expiration of any extension the Panel may grant to the Company following the hearing.

Over the last 12 months, COMS stock dropped by -96.21%. The one-year COMSovereign Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.1. The average equity rating for COMS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.93 million, with 79.97 million shares outstanding and 72.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, COMS stock reached a trading volume of 5667163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COMS shares is $2.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for COMSovereign Holding Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for COMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

COMS Stock Performance Analysis:

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.48. With this latest performance, COMS shares dropped by -59.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.25 for COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1070, while it was recorded at 0.0500 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3505 for the last 200 days.

Insight into COMSovereign Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -312.97 and a Gross Margin at -67.78. COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1210.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -216.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -139.51.

COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. [COMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.10% of COMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,766,529, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.34% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 517,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in COMS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $23000.0 in COMS stock with ownership of nearly -53.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in COMSovereign Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in COMSovereign Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:COMS] by around 390,637 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 4,354,520 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 539,868 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,205,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COMS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 193,236 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 3,574,589 shares during the same period.