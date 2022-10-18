Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] is 10.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [NYSE: CIG] price surged by 5.73 percent to reach at $0.11.

A sum of 16595258 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.00M shares. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares reached a high of $2.09 and dropped to a low of $1.96 until finishing in the latest session at $2.03.

The one-year CIG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.78. The average equity rating for CIG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIG shares is $3.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, CIG shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3000, while it was recorded at 1.9800 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1600 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.42 and a Gross Margin at +19.68. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.07.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CIG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais go to 0.00%.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [CIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $475 million, or 21.60% of CIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 82,919,753, which is approximately 13.306% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 46,489,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.37 million in CIG stocks shares; and POLUNIN CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $29.1 million in CIG stock with ownership of nearly -7.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais [NYSE:CIG] by around 27,121,359 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 19,310,448 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 187,548,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,980,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIG stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,803,673 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,947,077 shares during the same period.