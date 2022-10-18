Citigroup lifts The Western Union Company [WU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] gained 0.71% on the last trading session, reaching $14.10 price per share at the time. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Western Union Launches International Money Transfers for Weixin Users in China.

Western Union collaborates with Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and Tencent Financial Technology so that Chinese nationals can receive international money transfers in real-time through Weixin.

Western Union empowers Weixin users in China with the choice to receive international cash transfers digitally.

The Western Union Company represents 386.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.45 billion with the latest information. WU stock price has been found in the range of $14.09 to $14.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 5551022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $20 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.17.

Trading performance analysis for WU stock

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -0.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.15 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.79, while it was recorded at 13.87 for the last single week of trading, and 17.07 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.63 and a Gross Margin at +39.36. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 297.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80.

The Western Union Company [WU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to -2.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $5,383 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 63,048,790, which is approximately 1.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 42,252,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $595.76 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $313.21 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly -0.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 233 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 22,041,279 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 27,646,219 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 332,062,902 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,750,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,567,522 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,854,115 shares during the same period.