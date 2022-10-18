Canoo Inc. [GOEV] stock Initiated by Stifel analyst, price target now $4

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] gained 12.40% or 0.16 points to close at $1.45 with a heavy trading volume of 24495684 shares. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Kingbee Places Binding Order for 9,300 Canoo Electric Vehicles.

Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), a leading high-tech advanced mobility company, has announced a binding order for 9,300 American-made electric vehicles from Kingbee, a leading national work-ready van rental provider, with an option to increase to 18,600 vehicles. Kingbee will upfit, wrap and deliver Canoo vehicles as work-ready fleets solutions for enterprise and small & medium sized business (SMB) customers across the US.

Canoo’s proprietary technology enables Kingbee to adapt their fleet for evolving use cases at a class leading ROI.

It opened the trading session at $1.395, the shares rose to $1.58 and dropped to $1.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOEV points out that the company has recorded -70.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.29M shares, GOEV reached to a volume of 24495684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $8.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $9 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for GOEV stock

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.84. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -42.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.56 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6830, while it was recorded at 1.3720 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1742 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.33.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canoo Inc. [GOEV]

There are presently around $68 million, or 36.30% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,684,395, which is approximately 15.112% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,874,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.42 million in GOEV stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $10.1 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 90.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canoo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 11,402,769 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 3,199,701 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 32,447,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,049,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,877,741 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,274,641 shares during the same period.