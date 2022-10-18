Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell -2.38% so far this year. What now?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] closed the trading session at $21.29 on 10/14/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.02, while the highest price level was $22.60. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Cameco announces US$650 million bought deal offering of common shares.

We intend to use the aggregate proceeds from the Offering, after payment of fees and expenses, to partially fund our share of the acquisition of Westinghouse Electric Company, one of the world’s leading nuclear services businesses, through a strategic partnership with Brookfield Renewable Partners (“Brookfield Renewable”), together with Brookfield Renewable’s institutional partners (the “Acquisition”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.38 percent and weekly performance of -20.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.33 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -5.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.89M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 16115573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $32.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CCJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 30.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

CCJ stock trade performance evaluation

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.26. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -26.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.89 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.72, while it was recorded at 23.44 for the last single week of trading, and 24.77 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.42 and a Gross Margin at -1.29. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.36.

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cameco Corporation [CCJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corporation go to 41.80%.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,045 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 14,546,068, which is approximately -21.824% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 14,317,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $304.82 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $277.38 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

211 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 37,935,901 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 48,442,803 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 150,575,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 236,954,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,043,046 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 9,871,031 shares during the same period.