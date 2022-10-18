Alfi Inc. [ALF] Is Currently 10.54 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alfi Inc. [NASDAQ: ALF] traded at a high on 10/17/22, posting a 10.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.28. The company report on September 15, 2022 that Alfi and Paynuity Announce Strategic Collaboration.

Alfi, Inc.(NASDAQ:ALF) (the “Company”), an AI enterprise SaaS advertising platform, and Paynuity, Inc., a financial technology and customer service provider, today announced they have agreed to enter into a technical collaboration agreement with respect to certain technology sharing and development efforts related to the creation of product offerings which combine Alfi’s digital-out-of-home advertising platform with Paynuity’s next-gen enterprise financial technology services.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, companies recognize the need to accelerate the development of digital advertising and financial payment solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive edge. The Alfi-Paynuity collaboration will seek to bring together deep skills in business and technology strategy, product ideation, and technology development, to help support clients through successful deployments of new advertising and payment solutions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17716810 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alfi Inc. stands at 113.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 31.68%.

The market cap for ALF stock reached $14.94 million, with 16.09 million shares outstanding and 8.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 101.61K shares, ALF reached a trading volume of 17716810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alfi Inc. [ALF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alfi Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.70.

How has ALF stock performed recently?

Alfi Inc. [ALF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -67.82. With this latest performance, ALF shares dropped by -75.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.16 for Alfi Inc. [ALF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1071, while it was recorded at 0.6150 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4190 for the last 200 days.

Alfi Inc. [ALF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alfi Inc. [ALF] shares currently have an operating margin of -68718.06 and a Gross Margin at -4449.59. Alfi Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71583.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -369.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -199.05.

Alfi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Alfi Inc. [ALF]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.60% of ALF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 292,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 47.36% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 72,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in ALF stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $5000.0 in ALF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Alfi Inc. [NASDAQ:ALF] by around 16,391 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 206,946 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 201,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 425,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALF stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,214 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 192,157 shares during the same period.