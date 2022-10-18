Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Stock trading around $26.43 per share: What’s Next?

Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE: ACI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.84% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.67%. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Albertsons Companies to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on October 18, 2022.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended Sept. 10, 2022, before the market opens on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

In light of the Company’s entry into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies will not be hosting the previously scheduled conference call or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its second quarter 2022 results.

Over the last 12 months, ACI stock dropped by -7.46%. The one-year Albertsons Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 23.9. The average equity rating for ACI stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $15.36 billion, with 513.30 million shares outstanding and 310.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, ACI stock reached a trading volume of 13154011 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACI shares is $34.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $33 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Albertsons Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $37, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on ACI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Albertsons Companies Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53.

ACI Stock Performance Analysis:

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, ACI shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.21 for Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.28, while it was recorded at 26.57 for the last single week of trading, and 29.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Albertsons Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.51 and a Gross Margin at +26.69. Albertsons Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38.

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ACI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Albertsons Companies Inc. go to 0.06%.

Albertsons Companies Inc. [ACI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,991 million, or 66.40% of ACI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACI stocks are: CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 151,818,680, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; LUBERT-ADLER MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, holding 58,128,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.54 billion in ACI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $599.83 million in ACI stock with ownership of nearly 290.07% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in Albertsons Companies Inc. [NYSE:ACI] by around 56,908,361 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 11,625,380 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 271,650,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 340,184,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACI stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,810,793 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,064,068 shares during the same period.