9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $5

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: NMTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.89%. The company report on October 17, 2022 that 9 Meters Biopharma Announces 1-for-20 Reverse Stock Split.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR), a clinical-stage company pioneering novel treatments for people with rare or debilitating digestive diseases, announced today that it will be executing a reverse stock split of its outstanding shares of common stock at a ratio of 1-for-20. The reverse stock split will become effective at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 17, 2022. 9 Meters common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on October 18, 2022, under the Company’s existing trading symbol “NMTR”.

The reverse stock split was previously approved by 9 Meters stockholders at the annual meeting of stockholders held on June 22, 2022, with the final ratio determined by the Company’s Board of Directors. The reverse stock split is intended to bring the Company into compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. The new CUSIP number following the reverse stock split will be 654405208.

Over the last 12 months, NMTR stock dropped by -86.20%. The one-year 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.86. The average equity rating for NMTR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.72 million, with 259.00 million shares outstanding and 255.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, NMTR stock reached a trading volume of 5670220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NMTR shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NMTR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

NMTR Stock Performance Analysis:

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.89. With this latest performance, NMTR shares dropped by -25.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NMTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.09 for 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2473, while it was recorded at 0.1984 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4537 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -82.34.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NMTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 21.60% of NMTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NMTR stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 14,295,627, which is approximately -4.696% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,502,229 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.05 million in NMTR stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.51 million in NMTR stock with ownership of nearly -17.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:NMTR] by around 11,162,949 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 28,344,288 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 18,871,152 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,378,389 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NMTR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,524,602 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,095,663 shares during the same period.