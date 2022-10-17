XPeng Inc. [XPEV] Stock trading around $8.38 per share: What’s Next?

XPeng Inc. [NYSE: XPEV] loss -8.21% or -0.75 points to close at $8.38 with a heavy trading volume of 31168657 shares. The company report on October 11, 2022 that XPENG X2 Completes First Global Public Flight in Dubai.

XPENG AEROHT, the largest flying car company in Asia and an affiliate of XPENG, today conducted the first flight of its electric flying car, the XPENG X2, at Skydive Dubai.

It opened the trading session at $9.21, the shares rose to $9.34 and dropped to $8.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XPEV points out that the company has recorded -68.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 1.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.69M shares, XPEV reached to a volume of 31168657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about XPeng Inc. [XPEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPEV shares is $30.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for XPeng Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for XPeng Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64.60 to $36.30, while Nomura kept a Neutral rating on XPEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XPeng Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80.

Trading performance analysis for XPEV stock

XPeng Inc. [XPEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.27. With this latest performance, XPEV shares dropped by -45.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.03 for XPeng Inc. [XPEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.43, while it was recorded at 9.20 for the last single week of trading, and 26.87 for the last 200 days.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

XPeng Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

XPeng Inc. [XPEV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XPeng Inc. go to -8.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at XPeng Inc. [XPEV]

There are presently around $1,840 million, or 35.00% of XPEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPEV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 21,404,192, which is approximately 9.899% of the company’s market cap and around 1.01% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,319,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $178.66 million in XPEV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $162.07 million in XPEV stock with ownership of nearly 7.974% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XPeng Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in XPeng Inc. [NYSE:XPEV] by around 22,304,721 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 28,768,629 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 168,538,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 219,611,848 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPEV stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,555,713 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,252,000 shares during the same period.